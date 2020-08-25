Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

German Chancellor Angela Merkel put pressure on Russia to formally investigate the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and hold the perpetrators accountable after doctors found indications of a toxic substance in his body.

A critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny last week collapsed on a plane after drinking tea while on his way to campaign in Siberia. He was flown to Germany for treatment on Saturday.

“In view of Mr. Navalny’s major role in Russia’s political opposition, the country’s authorities are urgently called upon to fully investigate this act as a matter of urgency — and to do so in a completely transparent way,” Merkel said in a joint statement with her foreign minister, Heiko Maas. “Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice.”

The Kremlin has said it was unclear what caused Navalny to fall ill and that initial tests did not show he was poisoned, as his aides charged.

This claim was refuted by German doctors treating Navalny at a Berlin hospital, insisting that medical examinations indicated poisoning with some kind of cholinesterase inhibitor, although the specific substance is not yet known.

“Those responsible must be identified and held accountable,” Merkel added.

