Meningitis outbreak sparks fear in Andalusia, Spain

Reading Time: < 1 minute Menigits outbreak sparks fear in Andalusia : ‘This is like the plagues of Egypt’

The West Nile virus, which is transmitted via mosquito bites, has led to an outbreak of viral meningoencephalitis in Seville, in Spain’s southern Andalusia region, El Pais reports.

“A total of 19 people have caught the infection, which is a condition that simultaneously resembles meningitis and encephalitis. Of this number, 17 have been admitted into hospital and seven into intensive care. There are no vaccines or drugs to treat the hospitalised patients”, the Spanish news site reports.

The source of the outbreak was initially unknown, but lab tests done on 12 patients in Coria del Río and La Puebla del Río, two municipalities on the Guadalquivir River where mosquitoes are common, have shown the cause to be the West Nile virus, the Andalusian regional government confirmed on Thursday.

