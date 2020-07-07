Melbourne re-introduces lockdown after coronavirus spikes up again

Signage for a COVID-19 testing facility is displayed in Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria will reimpose stay-at-home restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and one regional area of the state, Premier Daniel Andrews said, after a record daily rise in coronavirus infections.

“These are unsustainably high numbers of new cases,” Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Victoria reported 191 new COVID-19 cases overnight, the biggest since the epidemic began. The state reported its previous high of 127 new cases on Monday.

The restrictions will become effective from Wednesday night and will be in place for six weeks.

Premier Andrews has warned Victorians they must take the state’s rise in coronavirus infections is as serious as a bushfire. “It is life and death. That’s what these next six weeks have got to be about. When we get to the other side of the six weeks – and I know it seems a long way off – when we get to the other side of it, we’ll have to recommit ourselves as we open up to that sense of vigilance.”

