Maypole to reduce plastic bag use by 1.5 million in a year

1st August 2020

Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning Aaron Farrugia addresses a press conference on a project by Maypole to drastically reduce plastic bag consumptio

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As part of its environmental commitments, the Maypole foodstore chain has announced plans to reduce the amount of plastic bags used by 1.5 million over the next twelve months.

Among key initiatives being taken to achieve this goal, the company has started to distribute the traditional Maltese bread in paper bags. Company director Sebastian Debono explained that beside the environmental benefit of eliminating plastic with every ħobża tal-Malti purchased, the product will remain fresher, crunchier and tastier. This process will ensure the safeguarding of one of the most identifiable traditional Maltese products

Debono appealed to the general public to play their part in this collective effort by taking their own bags, preferably made of cloth, to reduce the need for plastic bags.

Fellow director Mario Debono explained during the previous years, the company, with its family-based tradition rooted in the community, acted proactively to contribute to a healthier enviornment in the country. Debono said that the company had already invested in various environmentally friendly measures such as waste separation and recycling within the bakery and outlets and the implementation of a system that uses the heat generated from the bakery ovens and converts it into energy to generate heat or power air conditioning systems.

Maypole also invested in renewable energy, with hundreds of solar panels being installed at the Head Office and bakery. With these measures, Maypole reduced 200 tons of carbon per year from its operations.

 

