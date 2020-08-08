Maurizio Sarri sacked from Juventus job

Maurizio Sarri celebrates with the trophy the victory of the 9th consecutive Italian championship after the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs AS Roma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, 01 August 2020. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Maurizio Sarri’s stint as a coach of Juventus cane to an end. The club decided to terminate the contract of Sarri after yesterday’s match which saw the Italian champions eliminated from the Champions League.

The former Chelsea and Napoli boss only took charge of Juve in June last year, signing a three-year contract at the time, and led the Turin side to a ninth consecutive Serie A title last month, only one point ahead of second placed Inter.

Juve crashed out of the Champions League on Friday, going out on away goals after drawing 2-2 on aggregate.

In a statement, the club said “The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football.”

Mauricio Pochettino and Simone Inzaghi were indicated to be Sarri’s replacement.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related