Mauritius declares state of environmental emergency following oil spill

epa08590350 A handout satellite image made available by MAXAR Technologies shows the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, 07 August 2020. The ship was sailing from China to Brazil when it hit coral reefs near Pointe d?Esny on July 25. The ship is leaking a considerable amount of oil into the ocean and the oil slick is drifting northwest and to the shore. According to news reports, the ship was carrying 3,894 metric tons of low sulfur fuel oil, 207 metric tons of diesel and 90 metric tons of lubricant oil. In the link provided below is a gallery of satellite images that focuses on the ship stuck on the coral reefs, including imagery collected on August 1 that shows the ship before it started leaking oil, and imagery collected this morning (August 7) that shows the ship sinking into the ocean and oozing oil. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mauritius has declared a “state of environmental emergency” and asked France for help after an oil spill from a Japanese-owned ship near vulnerable waters.

The island of Mauritius declared an environmental emergency late Friday over an oil spill caused by a Japanese-owned ship that was stranded off the coast days ago.

The MV Wakashio, owned by Japanese companies Okiyo Maritime Corporation and Nagashiki Shipping Co. Ltd., was on its way from Brazil from Singapore carrying close to 4,000 tons of fuel when it ran aground on July 25.

Cracks have appeared in the ship’s hull, causing an oil spill that “represents a danger” for the nearly 1.3 million residents of the Indian Ocean island.

DW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related