Mauritius declares state of environmental emergency following oil spill
Mauritius has declared a “state of environmental emergency” and asked France for help after an oil spill from a Japanese-owned ship near vulnerable waters.
The island of Mauritius declared an environmental emergency late Friday over an oil spill caused by a Japanese-owned ship that was stranded off the coast days ago.
The MV Wakashio, owned by Japanese companies Okiyo Maritime Corporation and Nagashiki Shipping Co. Ltd., was on its way from Brazil from Singapore carrying close to 4,000 tons of fuel when it ran aground on July 25.
Cracks have appeared in the ship’s hull, causing an oil spill that “represents a danger” for the nearly 1.3 million residents of the Indian Ocean island.
