Massive manhunt in New Zealand after police officer shot and killed

A police officer has been shot and killed and another is seriously injured after making a routine traffic stop in New Zealand.

Police said the two officers pulled over a car carrying two people on Friday morning in Auckland when one of them started firing at them with a long-barrelled gun.

The vehicle then sped off, hitting and injuring a bystander as it fled the scene.

Police are searching for the gunman, who is on the run.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there was nothing to indicate anything was out of the ordinary when the car was first pulled over.

He said the officers were not carrying guns.

New Zealand police do not routinely carry guns but usually have them available in the boot of their vehicles.

