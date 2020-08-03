Mass jailbreak in Afghanistan, at least 24 die in Islamic State attack

3rd August 2020

People, who fled a prison after a militant attack, sit on the ground after they were captured by Afghan security officials in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 03 August 2020. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A gunbattle between Islamic State fighters and Afghan security forces raged at a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday, with at least 24 people killed after the militants’ overnight assault led to a mass jailbreak.

The attack began on Sunday evening with car bomb detonated at the entrance to the prison, and there were numerous other blasts heard as the IS gunmen opened fire on security guards.

Militants attacked prison in Jalalabad
An Afghan security official takes position near the scene of a militant attack on prison in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 03 August 2020. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Some 30 militants involved in the attack on the prison, where some 2,000 prisoners were held, according to Sohrab Qaderi, a lawmaker in the capital of Nangarhar province.

Three militants were killed during the initial attack and gunbattle overnight, while at least 21 civilians and members of security forces died in the fighting, and 43 were wounded, Attaullah Khugyani, a spokesman for the governor said.

Police were forced to divert manpower to recapture escaped prisoners amid the chaos, and by noon on Monday around 1,000 had been caught, Qaderi said, without elaborating on how many were still at large.

Afghan special forces arrived to support police, according to officials, and civilians were being evacuated from areas surrounding the prison, where Taliban and IS prisoners were being held along with ordinary criminals.

Meanwhile the city was in lockdown.

