Masks declared obligatory on Swiss public transport

An information display reads 'From Monday July 6 wearing a mask obligatory in publics transports' is displayed on a screen in a tramway of the Transports publics genevois, TPG, (English: Geneva Public Transport), in Geneva, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

From this week, passengers on Swiss public transport will have to wear face masks, the government has announced.

Switzerland also imposed a quarantine requirement for individuals entering the country from regions at high risk of Covid-19.

The decision is a response to the rising number of coronavirus infections and demands from cantons.

The mask requirement applies to everyone aged 12 or older. It applies in trains, trams and buses, mountain railways, cable cars and on ships. The Swiss Federal Railways said conductors will ask anyone not wearing a mask to leave the train and anyone refusing will be fined.

Until now, the recommendation was to wear a mask during rush hour on public transport. However, the government admitted that few people have been doing so.

See also: Switzerland restricts entry from 29 countries to prevent coronavirus spread

Read more via Swissinfo

Like this: Like Loading...

Related