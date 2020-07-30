Masks compulsory in crowded outdoor venues in Romania

A Romanian young couple wearing protective masks rest on separate benches as they look on across the waters of Cismigiu park lake in Bucharest, Romania. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

The Emergency Situations Committee, led by prime minister Ludovic Orban, this week outlined a new set of rules aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As such, wearing a mask becomes compulsory in crowded outdoor public venues, at certain hours. The venues and hours will be determined by the county committees for emergency situations, depending on the number of people present in a particular venue at a certain time.

The face mask is not compulsory for people undertaking strenuous physical activities, at high temperatures or high humidity levels. Children younger than five do not need to wear a mask.

On beaches, only couples and children, accompanied by adults (parents, grandparents), can sit less than 2 meters apart.

According to the same rules, outdoor restaurants will be closed between 23:00 and 06:00. Outside of this time frame, restaurant owners need to implement measures regarding limiting the number of clients that can be seated and activities “that entail physical interaction between clients, including dancing.”

