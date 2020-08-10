Marriott posts first quarterly loss in nearly nine years as virus hits bookings

A man wearing a protection mask for coronavirus walks on a street in front of the Marriott Hotel in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hotel operator Marriott International on Monday reported its first quarterly loss in nearly nine years, as extended travel disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered bookings.

The company’s loss attributable to stockholders was $234 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of $232 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue plunged 72.4% to $1.46 billion.

