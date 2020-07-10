Many Maltese SME’s Still Need To Embrace IT

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pandemic Exposed Companies Who Were Not IT Ready

The COVID19 pandemic exposed many Maltese companies, especially SME’s, who

still did not appreciate the extent to which IT and cloud computing can help them

drive their business to success when applying automation.

According to a Eurostat survey published in 2018, 37% of Maltese companies were

adopting cloud computing, placing Malta at the ninth place amongst all EU countries.

“When the pandemic broke, those who had invested in the right technology,

especially cloud technology, saw their productivity remain unchanged because they

found themselves with a huge big competitive advantage because they were in a

position to adapt to the new situation much faster,” says Eyetech Ltd.’s Managing

Director Patrick Cutajar.

IT services company Eyetech Ltd spent the past four years pushing its customers to

move to Microsoft’s cloud solutions.

“This experience taught us that notwithstanding many companies want to be ready

for any eventuality, there were many others who suddenly found themselves

struggling to adapt to the effects of the pandemic. In fact, COVID also helped us

decide that offering cloud solutions for SME’s will be our company’s strategic

direction in the coming months,” added Mr Cutajar.

Eyetech Ltd was founded in 2002 to provide IT services to clients in different vertical

markets from on-premise setup of infrastructure, networks and hardware installation,

configurations and setup of servers and computers including operating systems.

Other services include managed network routers and switches, backup and disaster

recovery solutions, security, and monitoring services together with a vast range of

services available on the cloud mostly provided by Microsoft like Microsoft 365 and

Azure.

In 2017, Eyetech Ltd won the much-coveted Microsoft Country Partner of the Year

Award for Malta for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of

customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“With this achievement, Eyetech’ s clients where more assured that they were being

served by a company familiar with Microsoft’s cutting edge technology and

nowadays, when we are introduced to new clients, they come with a sense of trust in

our work. In fact, I would say the biggest achievement in the past 3 years was the

move of most of our clients to the cloud, especially Office 365, where we are one of

the leaders in this sector,” added Patrick Cutajar.

Mr Cutajar explained how during the pandemic, online services saw a drastic

increase in usage.

“Since we had pushed the use of Cloud services with our customers, most of them

were already prepared to work remotely through teleworking. Other non-prepared

customers, like those who had to deliver products to their customers, had to adapt to

the new change by starting to accept orders via limited technologies like WhatsApp

or Messenger but their administration set-ups were overwhelmed by the amount of

manual work they had to do to serve customers, and consequently, retain them.”

Remaining competitive in this sector is highly difficult but the positive outcomes for

our customers during these past challenging months defined Eyetech’s strength as a

catalyst in pushing customers to incorporate digital technology in their business

processes.

“Another factor that defines us is our ability to bring technology that is usually

provided to and associated with large companies, to the SME sector. Understanding

how SME’s think also helps us provide solutions that meet the budget for each client

where this would vary depending on the sector the SME operates in,” he added.

Currently Eyetech is migrating several of its clients to Microsoft Azure, a platform

that hosts all sort of cloud services, from basic websites, virtual servers, and

firewalls, to hosted databases, online apps, Internet of Things, and Artificial

Intelligence.

“We are also helping them reduce costs especially those related to licenses and

services while providing them with training on products that will help them achieve

more in a remote environment, like remote meeting solutions, solutions that were

rejected in the past but which are now in very high demand.”

“Our strategic direction will continue to be the original one, that of being the IT

administrator for those companies who want to deliver true digital transformation,”

concluded Patrick Cutajar.

