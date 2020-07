Reading Time: < 1 minute

People walk, wearing protective face masks, in the central square of Capri, Naples, Italy. The order of the mayor of Capri came into force at the beginning of the weekend, requiring people to wear anti-Covid masks even outdoors.

The order will be applied every weekend until 31 July, when the ministerial state of emergency will end.

Via EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE CATUOGNO

Like this: Like Loading...

Related