Mandatory quarantine for those going to Puglia from Malta, Spain and Greece

A file photo of a passenger at a check-in counter at Milan Linate Airport, outskirts of Milan, Italy.. EPA-EFE/ANDREA CANALI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Those returning to Puglia from Greece, Malta and Spain will have to stay in mandatory quarantine.

The announcement from the governor of Puglia Michele Emiliano was made in the light of the fact that Greece, Malta, Spain: in the last two days the region has recorded numerous cases of positive results at Covid19 after returning from these countries.

The cases involve young people residing in Puglia who were returning from their summer holidays in Greece, Malta, Spain.

The three countries are deemed to have high viral circulation at the moment. “For this reason, I am about to issue an ordinance which establishes, starting from tomorrow: the obligation of fiduciary isolation of 14 days for those who return to Puglia to their home from Greece, Malta and Spain”, the governor said.

CD

Like this: Like Loading...

Related