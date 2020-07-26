Premier League final verdicts

epa08567389 Leicester City's English defender James Justin (R) plays the ball in front of Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (L) during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Manchester United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, 26 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Carl Recine/NMC/Pool EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Manchester United and Chelsea secured places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season while Watford and Bournemouth were relegated along with bottom club Norwich City.

Aston Villa survived thanks to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United which moved them to 35 points, one more than Bournemouth, who go down despite a 3-1 win at Everton and Watford who lost 3-2 at Arsenal.

A penalty from Bruno Fernandes and late goal from Jesse Lingard gave United the three points with a 2-0 win at Leicester City, who missed out on the Champions League by finishing fifth.

Chelsea ended in fourth spot after a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Reuters / EPA

