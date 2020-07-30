Man dies in shooting in Mqabba, Malta

30th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Several media sources report that a man has died in Mqabba following a shooting late on Wednesday night.

According to the reports the man’s lifeless body was left next to a silver Renault Megane, in the junction between Triq il-Konvoj and Triq in-Nazzarenu at around 1125pm.  His body, covered with the traditional white sheet, was surrounded by medical items, likely from an effort to save the man.

No official details have been communicated as yet, though one media report indicate that a relative of the victim was admitted to hospital.

Police investigations are underway.

More details to follow.

