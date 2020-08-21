Maltese Editors’ Viewpoints

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times argues that the media has a duty to probe politicians’ lifestyles. The editorial acknowledges that many rightly argue that politicians’ private lives should generally be off limits to media scrutiny but says it is right to ask about behaviour which could influence the politician’s public responsibilities, breach of the government’s own policies, or lead to financial impropriety.

The Independent takes Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli to task for the failure of her so-called mechanisms that were meant to keep Malta as a safe destination. The editors say her ‘arrogant’ statements to the BBC when the Covid-19 situation was volatile were either a lack of experience or a result of incompetence.

L-Orizzont appeals for respect and dignity towards immigrants and members of NGOs that seek to help them. The editors warn against a rising wave of xenophobia and say that hate speech on social media goes against the professed values of both socialist progressives and Christians.

In-Nazzjon draws parallels between criticism towards the last Nationalist government and the Labour government that followed and says that the ‘errors’ committed by the current government are much more serious and consequential.

