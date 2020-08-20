Maltese Editors’ Viewpoints

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Independent takes aim at the Broadcasting Authority’s decision to censor questions from journalists during government announcements on Covid-19 and says it expects the ‘bizarre’ instructions to be withdrawn without delay.

The Times calls for major changes in the composition and remit of the Broadcasting Authority and argues that the watchdog does not reflect the transformations in the media landscape over the last decades. The editors say the BA should rein in abusing politicians, not journalists.

The Malta Business Weekly questions the government’s handling of the second outbreak of the pandemic and warns of worrying effects on the tourism industry. The paper says that the second wave will be harder to shake off and that it may be time for Malta to move away from mass tourism.

Business Today urges more support for the private sector amid an economic slump that has seen rising unemployment and dropping business confidence. The editorial calls for a long-term strategy to boost competitiveness and innovation, besides short-term help for businesses.

L-Orizzont says that more importance must be given to a Mediterranean policy without giving up on EU priorities. Disputes such as those between Greece and Turkey affect Malta directly, argues the editorial, and calls on authorities to seek cooperation among Mediterranean countries.

In-Nazzjon raises concerns about the rate of criminality and says that seven murders have been committed so far this year. The editors praise the police for quickly prosecuting suspects of some of these cases but say that the force needs to be a step ahead of criminals.

