Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Independent lambasts Prime Minister Robert Abela for choosing to go on holiday in the worst week of the Covid-19 outbreak, while front-liners were left to deal with the situation. The editorial says that it is ironic that cases have spiked at such a rate because the Prime Minister downplayed the seriousness of a second wave.

The Times warns against the politicisation of the pandemic and says that the successes achieved in the first wave of the outbreak was partly due to everyone pulling the same rope. The editorial called out the Labour Party media for publishing ‘half-truths’ to protect the reputation of the Prime Minister instead of setting the record straight with readers.

Malta Today criticises the decision by the Broadcasting Authority to censor questions by journalists during a press conference by government and health authorities broadcast on TVM. The paper refutes the decision as an ‘absurd’ interpretation of the media impartiality clause that the BA is obliged to uphold.

In-Nazzjon appeals to the public to help the people of Lebanon following the blast that left more than 300,000 homeless since the start of the month. The paper says that Lebanon was already on its knees before the tragedy and urges readers to show solidarity with donations for food and medicine programmes.

L-Orizzont argues that victims of drug abuse tend to be ‘invisible’ in our society and they usually suffer in solitude. The editors say that the pandemic is further exacerbating their situation because they are unable to access much needed health services.

Like this: Like Loading...