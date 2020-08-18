Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta Editorial looks at the recent resignation of the Attorney General, Peter Grech. Comparing this resignation to that of former PM Joseph Muscat, the Editor argues that merely resigning does not redeem him of his many sins of omission and, perhaps, of commission too. A formal, thorough inquiry and a police investigation would not be out of place.

The Independent tackles the latest governance scandal to rock Castille, this time concerning the Maltese Consul in Shanghai, Aldo Cutajar. The Editor recalls that A Cutajar in 2005 pleaded guilty to misappropriation of funds entrusted to him by a government department, for which he got a suspended sentence and a perpetual interdiction. Action needs to be taken, and it needs to be taken immediately, argues the leading article.

In-Nazzjon joins the chorus of media calling for responsibility following Cutajar’s arrest for money-laundering, recalling that his brother is the Head of the Civil Service, thereby constituting a case of “institutional collapse”.

L-Orizzont discussions at the recently-introduced restrictions to stop the spike in cases related to the coronavirus pandemic. It says that despite calls for political action, it is ultimately responsibility of the public to observe the directives of the authorities.

