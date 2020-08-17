Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tourism, Covid-19 and the AG’s resignation are the focus in Monday’s Editorials.

The Times of Malta Editorial calls for a “root and branch reform” of the travel industry, starting from new leadership in the policymaking function of the industry. The Editor argues that the industry lobby seems to be motivated by quick economic gains. Instead, the op-ed states, tourism operators also need to share the ownership of a quality tourism strategy by investing more of their own money rather than expect concessions of valuable public land.

The Independent argues that Government should publish the AG’s resignation letter, insisting that when a top public official who has been facing calls to step down for years suddenly hands in his resignation, one rightfully expects to know what the reason behind the resignation is.

In-Nazzjon discusses an array of figures which it says are putting Malta under the focus, these being an increase in Government deficit and debt, a survey showing that investors believe it will take up to three years for the economy to recover and the recent spike in coronavirus cases. The Editor says that Government is partly to blame for rushing to re-open the economy.

L-Orizzont discusses the current situation in Malta relating to the pandemic, insisting that it would be incorrect to simply blame Government, the Prime Minister or the Tourism Minister, adding that many have stopped following the guidelines of the health authorities on the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...