Maltese Editors Perspectives

The four Editors with print publications today tackle different aspects of the Maltese way of life in their leading op-eds.

The Times’ Editorial discusses the testimony of Finance Minister Edward Scicluna during the hearings related to the Caruana Galizia murder case, where he spoke about a parallel cabinet that took major decisions during the tenure of former PM Joseph Muscat. The Editor says that it is not enough that Muscat has left office, but Robert Abela must cut all ties with those who abused the people’s trust, to show that the present Government is morally sound.

The Independent focuses on the challenges being faced by families and businesses in St Julian’s. The entertainment resort has seen an increase in criminality, leading its Mayor to call for a more substantial police presence. While not envisaging a police-state, the Editor argues that it is essential that residents feel safe in their homes, and for entrepreneurs to know that their property is protected while they are offering their services to the public.

In-Nazzjon argues that Government has lacked decisiveness in the way it let certain business sectors dominate the country’s agenda, pushing the re-opening of the economy which left Malta with a spike in coronavirus cases.

L-Orizzont calls for a social economy, which invests in education, training, young people and which ensures that no one is left behind. The Editorial argues that the environment should not be sacrificed in the name of progress. This should be, according to the Editor, the next step forward in the quality of life of the Maltese people.

