Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The coronavirus pandemic is once again the focus in the majority of Editorials in print today.

The Times of Malta makes a plea to the public to wear the mask in view of the recent spike of coronavirus cases in Malta. The Editor argues that the virus is silent and stealthy, and mismanagement in the re-opening of the economy is to be blamed for the recent increase. Although Government can do more in such circumstances, the Editor says that the public should not shirk from their responsibilities, and asks its readers to think of the elderly and vulnerable who will, once again, become virtual prisoners in their homes if the numbers keep going up.

The Independent rails against misinformation related to Covid-19 in Malta, particularly the spreading of false rumours related to the number of cases to be reported throughout a day. The Editor says that all newsrooms have their sources, but responsible media accept to wait until the official announcement is made to relay such data to readers. To the contrary, a number of social media pages tend to shoot numbers which may not be true, providing misinformation and creating unnecessary concerns.

In-Nazzjon recalls a number of deaths that shook the lives of people and families in Malta because of failures in the construction industry, insisting that no justice has been served. The Editor attribute such deaths to the greed which has become pervasive within certain sectors of Maltese society, and complains that despite promises, no real actions have been taken so far.

L-Orizzont makes a case for the re-opening of schools in September, and calls on the authorities to ensure the necessary protocols are in place to respect social distancing which allows students, including those with diverse abilities, to resume education normally this Autumn.

