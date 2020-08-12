Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta discusses the due diligence process being implemented by the PN with regard to the two leadership hopefuls, Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech. It says that the process is praiseworthy. Political leaders need to be people of moral integrity, solid character and demonstrable competence but their rhetorical skills and charisma often blind voters to shortcomings which a process of closer scrutiny might reveal. However, it also highlights a number of risks, with the evaluators could open themselves to accusations of deliberate sabotage if either one of the candidates is ‘failed’.

The Independent looks at the recent spike in coronavirus cases contesting those who continue to belittle the situation, saying that the deaths have been few hospitalisation is rare and that the symptoms are not strong, while some do not experience any at all. This is a very selfish way of seeing things, insists the Editor, especially when one considers that many vulnerable people live within the community and they will be the worst off if they get the virus.

In-Nazzjon puts Malta’s past experience in war and conflict, going as far back as World War II to put in context of strife in the Mediterranean in current days, especially in Libya. While acknowledging Malta’s neutral role, the Editor calls on the country to continue to be a beacon of democracy and peace in its region.

L-Orizzont quotes a recent survey by EY among investors which shows increasing optimism, with the majority forecasting a return to normality already by 2021. The report also suggested that around half of investors did not change plans for investment that were in place for 2021, with some others merely postponing them to next year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related