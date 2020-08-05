Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The recent surge in coronavirus cases in Malta and the health vs economy debate with four editorials tackling the new spike.

The Times of Malta says the PM has got wrong the balance he has rightly sought between economic and health priorities. But instead of being honest and admitting it to his interviewer on Labour TV, he took offence at critics for ‘playing politics’. It also describes as “pathetic”, Abela’s attempt to draw sympathy for the “difficult” decisions he is faced with in the migrant situation: to save lives and conform with international law. The Editor argues that government took a calculated risk in reopening the airport, a necessary measure to save the economy’s motor. But in permitting mass events, it practically invited the virus to spread unchecked. Belatedly, measures have been taken to close down that channel of transmission.

The Independent speaks about an evident tug-of-war between PM Robert Abela and his Deputy Chris Fearne. While Fearne – with the backing of the health authorities and the medical professionals –continues to insist on the health aspect of the Covid situation, Abela has found the support of Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia who, in her first year as minister responsible for the sector, is seeing the numbers plummet to unprecedented lows after successive years of records.

Maltatoday says that the scapegoating of migrants comes across as a way of deflecting blame for failure. The Editor argues that contrary to the claims PM Robert Abela made during an interview with his own party TV station, the recent surge was largely brought about as a result of the decisions and policies of his own administration.

In-Nazzjon continues on this same vein, saying that a lot of sacrifices were made by the population in order to defeat the virus. The Editorial blames government for celebrating prematurely the “defeat of the virus” and for letting a number of events being held with practically no restrictions, and for ignoring the constant advice by the health and scientific community.

L-Orizzont calls for better protection for Malta’s valleys and welcomes the allocation of 17 million euro in EU funding as part of a masterplan which seeks to safeguard them. The Editor also refers to other initiatives which will improve the quality of life around us and which should continue to be supported, but expresses hope that such improvements do not entail the development of commercial activities within the same valleys.

