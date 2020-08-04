Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Governance plays a central role in today’s leading op-eds, as it features in three newspapers in print today.

The Times argues that Malta’s economic strategy in courting reputational high-risk industries such as gambling, the IIP and cryptocurrencies are starting to damage the country’s brand. It calls for a renewed commitment to quality in every economic activity to reverse the harm.

L-Orizzont says that the rate of Covid-19 infections in Malta stands at 0.6 percent of the population, bigger only that Lithuania in the EU. Considering the EU average rate of 3.4 percent, the paper says that the situation in Malta is under control.

The Independent calls out systemic clientelism in Maltese politics and recommends a structural overhaul including reducing the number of MPs and to move towards a full-time parliament which, the editors argue, would diminish the representatives’ dependency on favours.

In-Nazzjon accuses the Tax Compliance Unit of falling into ‘sweet slumber’ and is failing to investigate money laundering in Malta. The paper says that either the institution has its hands tied by orders from above or else the people running it are incompetent.

