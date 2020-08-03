Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The vote within the PN’s General Council, paving the way for a new leadership vote, takes centre stage in today’s Editorials.

In its Editorial, The Times of Malta today writes about the need for a third political force, in view of a Government mired in corruption and an Opposition which is toothless and even in the current, shambolic handling of Covid-19 by the authorities has largely remained silent. The Editor also raises hopes for a new-look Nationalist Party, and long-term wise, also hopes to see the benefit of the recent PD-AD merger. In any case, alternative solutions are required for Malta’s democratic health

The Independent discusses the PN vote at the General Council, urging a new leadership which unites the party and not create further divisions. People within the party need to take this into consideration and choose a person who could bring them the best result in the polls. While the PN does not have a chance in the next general election, having a split PN supporter base will result in a completely ineffective Opposition in Parliament, and thus the party would fail to do its duty for the country.

PN organ In-Nazzjon also focuses on the next steps withing the party’s leadership race, arguing that this is an example of democratic accountability within the party. It describes the PN as a party which welcomes within its ranks people with diverse opinions, creating challenging ideas while prepping it for the responsibility of managing the country.

L-Orizzont speaks about a recent survey which shows that trust in the judiciary has increased in Malta, while it has gone down in many EU member states. This includes elements such as trust in the independence of the judiciary. The Editorial argues that more needs to be done, as per capita, Malta has a low number of members of the judiciary.

