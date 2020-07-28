Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

28th July 2020
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Two papers in print share divergent views on the way forward with mass events; two other editorials tackle constitutional reforms and EU funding.

The Times of Malta looks at constitutional reforms, following proposals by the Venice Commission, concerning particularly the appointment of the President, of the roles of persons of trust, as well as the strengthening of powers for the Attorney-General in corruption cases. 

The Independent takes a hard stance against mass, uncontrolled events that have given rise to a new spike in coronavirus cases in Malta. The Editor argues that such businesses are shameful, putting their own interests above the interests of others living in Malta, but the Editorial also points its fingers at the health authorities and the government for allowing such event to take places in the first place.

L-Orizzont takes a different stance, saying that mass events should not be banner, but rather, the appropriate mitigation measures should be followed. It also rails against scaremongering, insisting that the country has already suffered alot with a quasi-lockdown of two months, and at the stage it was imperative that the economy remained open.

In-Nazzjon continues to discuss the recent EU funding package saying that the Labour Party is today enjoying the benefits of EU membership despite being adamantly against up to a few years back. The Editorial calls on Government to consult widely on the allocation of the new financial package to ensure that the resources are handed out in an equitable way which ensures a fairer society for all.

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Malta-24 News Briefing Tuesday 28th July 2020

28th July 2020

German police search garden near Hanover for Madeleine McCann

28th July 2020

Singapore spy case reawakens fears China recruiting on island state

28th July 2020

Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

28th July 2020

Covid-19: US adds more than 56,000 new cases as hospitals struggle to cope

28th July 2020

Prevention is better than cure: entertainment lobby group wants mass events targeting foreign markets called off

28th July 2020

US Republicans propose $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

28th July 2020

Coronavirus Australia: Victoria reports record 532 new cases

28th July 2020

Relief for sporting enthusiasts as Garmin resumes services, but some features remain restricted

28th July 2020

Number of COVID-19 cases double in 6 weeks: WHO

28th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: