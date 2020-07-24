Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Truth, justice and ethics make their way in three of four Editorials in print today.

The Times of Malta focuses on the downward slide in ethics in Maltese society particularly in the political arena. There is a crucial need to rebuild public trust in politics, argues the Editor. Ethics in public life are vital to keeping the entire system of government clean and decent. The blame for Malta’s turbulence today reflects a lax public ethical culture over many years. That must now change, insists a strongly-worded Editorial.

The Malta Independent raises a lot of questions on what could have really happened to Melvin Theuma when he was found with multiple injuries, which, according to the police, were self-made. The Editors insists that due to the lack of trust in the Force right now, the police must be seen to be both completely transparent and show that there cannot be even the slightest whiff of doubt in their statements or decisions.

In-Nazzjon also builds on the perceived lack of justice on our islands as epitomised by the failure to bring the true perpetrators of the Caruana Galizia murder to justice. The Editor argues that so much damage was made, particularly during the first Labour administration post-2013, that the road to complete justice will be a long and difficult one.

L-Orizzont tackles the issue of social housing noting remarkable progress in the past years in this regard. It also welcomes the fact that government is not only supporting those with very low income with social housing, but those with slightly higher means of living who are still unable to become home-owners. The latter is being achieved through schemes such as equity sharing and the availability of affordable housing.

