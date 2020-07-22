Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Two print editorials share divergent perspectives on the EU’s announced economic recovery plan.

The Times of Malta shares its views on the EU economic recovery package. While welcoming this important agreement, the Editor argues that this package, based mainly on low-interest rates and the ECB printing of money will never be enough to reduce the debt mountain of individual countries that threatens their competitiveness. The acceleration of structural economic reforms is the only way for EU countries to prepare for the challenging years ahead. The threat to socio-economic harmony in the EU remains high.

Maltatoday takes Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef to task for bringing up once again a proposal, which it describes as bizarre, to require a warrant by journalists to carry out their profession. The proposal is also as ill-timed as it is ill-conceived: coming when Micallef’s own government has been under fire (among others, by Reporters Without Borders) for allegedly attempting to muzzle, and even intimidate the free press.

The Malta Independent welcomes the positive package obtained by Malta in terms of EU funding. Good news is not easy to come by nowadays, argues the Editor, given all that the country has and is passing through, in relation to the virus, murder investigations and corruption scandals.

L-Orizzont expresses concern that various quarters in Europe have raised against the possibility of introducing an EU-wide financial service transaction tax, which would be damaging for the Maltese economy given the strength of this sector on our shores. It encourages Government to continue opposition the possibility of such tax being imposed to safeguard this sector.

In-Nazzjon pays tribute to the collective efforts of the Maltese public when called to support charitable organisations, in particular whenever assistance is required by organisations doing missionary work abroad.

