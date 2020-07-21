Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Four editorials in print today, discussing trucking reform, freedom of information, business recovery and greening of our open spaces.

The Times of Malta in its Editorial looks into the recent Mobility Package, the reform carried by the EU Parliament of its trucking rules. The Editorial welcomes improves working conditions for truckers who are expected to put up with difficult working conditions like eating home-prepared food in highway rest areas, improperly parking their trucks or allegedly sleeping in their cabin without showering for weeks. At the same time, a number of countries argued that these rules will create new administrative burdens, and counter the EU’s green ambitions, with a number of trucks circulating empty for weeks on European roads.

The Independent rails against Government’s predilection to withhold information from the public, especially on the more controversial contracts signed by the government involving public funds or public land, citing ‘commercial sensitivity‘ as an excuse. The Editor argues that this leads to serious doubts raised about the correctness of the agreements, and raises concern as to whether any foul play was involved. This, of course, leads to a mistrust in Malta’s institutions, and this very situation helped contribute to the distressing time the country finds itself in.

In-Nazzjon speaks out on the challenges being faced by businesses due to the shortage of tourists in Malta this year, while expenses remain the same. The Editor note how some businesses are completely devoid of activity and further support by Government was therefore required. It also recalls how Maltese operators are paying excessively high prices for electricity and fuel.

L-Orizzont calls on Government to give more attention to the environment and to launch more greening projects in Malta’s cities and towns to be enjoyed by residents. The Editor also calls for financial incentives to landowners to plant trees and plants rather than develop property, and suggests decisive action in reducing dependency on private vehicles.

