Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Rather unusually, art and history make their way in the editorials of the two English-language papers in print today, with their Maltese counterparts focusing on education and economic regeneration.

The Times of Malta argues that recent acquisition of Mattia Preti’s Boethius and Philosophy, by The National Development and Social Fund, is a commendable move. The masterpiece has been loaned to Heritage Malta to be eventually enjoyed by one and all. The Editor shares his belief that the successful repatriation of national treasures redeems the humiliation meted out to our patrimony by our country’s past rulers. These works of art define Malta in much the same way as our music, our literature, our folklore, our urban architectural fabric, our countryside and also our sea.

The Malta Independent notes that despite Malta having a wide selection of museums celebrating its diverse millenial history, it lacks a National Museum. The Editor argues that such a National Museum could provide a taster of the different eras and periods which make up Malta’s long history, a perfect starting point for the culturally-inclined tourist or the curious youngster who wants to learn more about his past, while also serving as a place for the lesser known and spoken about periods of Maltese to be taught.

L-Orizzont discusses education in Malta, noting the significant reforms taking place in the past months, particularly through investment in Malta’s educational institutions as well as the provision of new opportunities for students willing to further their studies. The Editor welcomes efforts undertaken to consider different abilities to ensure that no one is left behind.

In-Nazzjon expressed concern to what will happen to Maltese businesses after the expiration of Covid-19 support measures in September, considering Government’s room for manoeuvre is limited with increasing financial deficits registered in the past month. The Editor shares a particular concern in view of rising unemployment.

