Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Four papers in print today, with Editorials focusing on issues which are perhaps generally overlooked in leading op-eds, such as ODZ reform, poverty, bureaucracy and the increase in Malta’s population.

The Times’ Editorial focuses on the draft ODZ Reform, a policy document setting out new rules to protect the rural environment and outside development zone published recently for public consultation. The Editor argues that while the concept behind such reform is positive, it will ultimately boil down to the willingness of the appointed officials to implement it fairly without fear or favour.

The Independent expresses concern on the increase in population, which has now exceeded half a million, saying that this puts a great strain on our environment and infrastructure. It also notes the significant impact on traffic, stating there’s a limit to how much can Infrastructure Malta continue to accommodate such increases with Malta’s space restrictions.

In-Nazzjon laments the excessive bureaucracy which it says is crippling economic efficiency in the country. The Editor argues that a reduction of certain administrative burdens will be crucial in Malta’s efforts towards recovery.

L-Orizzont discusses the authorities’ efforts to reduce poverty on our shores, noting positive results which have been achieved in the past years with the percentage of persons with material depravation diminishing to below-EU levels. The Editor argues that this is a fight which shall never cease, and looks forward to initiatives which support people in low-income categories to become home owners.

