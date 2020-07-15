Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The President’s assessment of the Constitution takes centre stage in today’s Editorials.

The Times of Malta notes how PN Leader Adrian Delia will not save down to save his party from another loss at the poll’s backed by the President’s decision not to act. The Editorial argues that in doing so the President has overseen another clause which states very clearly that he must remove the leader of the opposition if he loses the confidence of the majority of his parliamentary group. There appear two avenues now open to the party, given that most of Delia’s parliamentary group cannot live with him: a split or a new leadership contest. The PN will die or rise from the ashes.

The Independent also focuses on the President’s decision but gives Dr Vella the benefit of the doubt that the Constitution, in the way it is written, leaves too much room for interpretation, rather than than giving a well-defined solution. According to the Editor, this shows the need for Constitutional reform which should be clear enough to deal with situations like these.

In-Nazzjon looks at the healthcare sector in Malta, and says that the country’s frontliners have been forgotten now that, in Government’s words, the “war had been won”. The Editor compares the situation with that in other countries, such as France, were Government awarded healthcare workers with a significant pay rise, and argues that their Maltese counterparts deserve more than just an applause from the balconies.

L-Orizzont keeps up its momentum in favour of changes which benefit the environment, particularly with the need for cleaner uses and alternative modes of transport. The Editor also looks at other incentives provided by authorities, particularly for investment in alternative forms of energy and the development of green areas such as the upgrading of Ta’ Qali National Park.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related