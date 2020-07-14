Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democracy, pandemic, governance and the environment. Four hot topics to stimulate discussion today in Malta’s editorials.

The Times of Malta asks whether the President served democracy in his decision not to seek Adrian Delia’s departure. The Editor argues that his decision may well have been taken with the best interests of the country in mind, but jt remains to be seen, whether going against the will of the people’s representatives will help preserve or damage the integrity of this republic’s democracy.

The Independent through its Editorial reminds its readers that the pandemic is not yet over, despite precautions seemingly been thrown out of the window. It notes that despite very few active cases remaining in Malta, the number of infections around the world continue to increase. In order to avoid a second outbreak, the Editor recommends caution, as the country has done well so far, and should not falter now.

In-Nazzjon tackles the Police force, which should be serving the interests of the public, it opines. The force should carry out its duties without fear or favour towards all the population, not to suit selected groups. In particular, the Editor, calls for stronger action against corruption and money-laundering, before sending the newsroom’s best wishes to newly appointed Commissioner Angelo Gafa.

L-Orizzont focuses once again on environmental protection, highlighting improvements achieved in the past years and calling for more action from both authorities and the general public. In particular, the Editor calls for alternatives to car transport and investment in cleaner forms of energy.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related