Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Multiculturalism, governance and the PN’s situation take centre stage in Friday’s Editorials.

The Times says that the PN is at historical crossroads. The Editor argues that Opposition Leader Adrian Delia must be made to recognise the harmful contradictions of his current position and depart, out of basic respect for the party he claims to love. The alternative is the taking of another vote of confidence at the PN’s general council. This time, he cannot count on winning it.

The Independent targets its Editorial at the Vitals-hospitals deal, following up on the recent hard-hitting report on the subject. The Editorial calls for the rescinding of this contract, with no more dragging of feet.

In-Nazzjon takes the current Attorney-General, Peter Grech, to task for his failures throughout the past years, for – according to the Editor – allowing politicians to interfere in his role. The Editorial is particularly aghast at his decision to ask the police not to investigate scandals related to Nexia BT and the Panama Papers, not to create any trouble to the powers that be.

L-Orizzont argues that much more needs to be done to integrate people of different cultures in our society, starting for a young age. Contrary perhaps to popular perceptions which seems to identify racism with adults, the Editorial quotes a survey which shows that when it comes to interaction with other children and youngsters, Maltese kids prefer Westerners rather than children coming from Arab or African countries.

