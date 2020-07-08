Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Five editorials in print today raise various issues for discussion ranging from the PN’s troubles to the reformed IIP programme, and from construction to the importance of print media.

The Times looks at reforms launched recently to the golden passports scheme, noting how Malta’s Individual Investment Programme (IIP) has produced €1.4 billion in the country’s coffers in the last six years. While acknowledging the financial gain for the country, the Editor notes that these funds have come at a steep cost in the form loss of reputation for the country, which has reached a critical point. It remains to be seen whether the European Commission and MoneyVal will consider the new scheme as sufficiently robust to mitigate the risk of money laundering by rogue applicants. Should the new scheme prove to be just a PR rebranding of the old IIP scheme, Malta’s reputation will continue to suffer.

Maltatoday delves into the PN’s latests troubles, insisting that its future hangs in the balance. The Editor points out that ironically, its Leader, Adrian Delia is also the only person who can help resolve the PN’s crisis: by resigning and giving his full backing to a successor, in order for some form of healing process to begin

The Independent discusses the possibility of a third party in Malta, insisting that the basis for this to succeed is a coherent ideology. The election of Timothy Alden as leader of the Partit Demokratiku renews the argument for a merger with Alternattiva, but it is unclear what this new party will stand for. Both the PD and AD had strong pro-environment and anti-corruption stance, however there wasn’t necessarily that convergence on other issues.

L-Orizzont tackles a perennial debate, that of construction and development, insisting for a balance between the interests of development and residents. The Editor expresses concern at environmental destruction as well as noise pollution, describing enforcement on the latter as one of the weak points of the system.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its editorial to the importance of print as a key source of information. Describing newspapers as a natural heritage, the Editor focuses on the key role played by print during the Covid-19 crisis.

