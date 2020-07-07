Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Stability of relationships seems to be the central theme in today’s editorials, whether between couples or otherwise between politicians and their seat.

The Times of Malta relates to a story about increasing marriage failures throughout the coronavirus pandemic, calling for a policy on relationships. The Editor argues that strong and stable couple bonds, and the stability of family life that this engenders, are the basis for a thriving society. In the long term, this investment would pay for itself through improvements in general well-being that would ultimately reduce spending on health and social services.

The Independent notes that all positions up for grabs when the Labour conference convenes on 25 July have only one contestant, including the posts of Deputy Leader and Party President, recalling a time when Labour used to chastise the PN for holding a one-horse race. Labour is saying this has happened because it is a united party, but the Editor argues that this does not take away the fact that one-horse races are more often than not organised to suit exigencies and are currently taking place after one of its top people had been involved in a serious political storm.

L-Orizzont highlights the progress achieved the progress witnessed by our country in supporting couples wishing to have children through the introduction of free IVF services as well as the provision of paid leave for persons undergoing such procedures.

In-Nazzjon continues with its tirade against corruption in the upper levels of Government, insisting that history will ultimately judge those politicians that sought political mileage to enrich themselves. Such corruption was not limited to elected officials only but also to persons appointed in key position within the country’s institution.

