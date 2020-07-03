Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On the eve of the first weekend of the month, Editors have taken different angles for their Editorials, with finance, governance and parliamentary affairs finding space in today’s leading op-eds.

The Times of Malta’s Editorial today tackles the issue of personal finance, making an argument that, this is significantly missing from school curricula. This trend is changing in some countries as the importance of managing finances is of critical relevance to most people. The Editor argues that having basic knowledge of how to save and spend can make the difference between living without the constant fear of losing financial independence and being forever anxious about how to pay the next utility bill or car repair.

The Independent tackles the ‘right’ to parliamentary privilege, calling for its revision to instil a stronger sense of responsibility in MPs as well as give better opportunities for redress in case of abuse, especially if the injured party does not have the Speaker’s protection. Although ironically it was another MP to have raised the issue recently (former PM Joseph Muscat), the Editor says that the key concern is where third parties, people who have never been MPs, were attacked in speeches made in Parliament without having the right to defend their name and without the possibility to file for damages in the courts of law.

L-Orizzont returns to the issue of governance, highlighting the strengthening of institutions in Malta following the implementation of a number of proposals put forward, among others, by the Venice Commission. The Editorial calls for more transparency in decisions being taken to ensure that citizens understand how and why certain decisions are taken.

In-Nazzjon continues its celebration of its 50th anniversary, focusing on the contribution throughout the past years, starting from darker days for Maltese democracy. The Editor shares a note of appreciation towards all contributors throughout this history as well towards its readers who remained loyal to paper.

