Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Five papers in print today, with two focusing on the re-opening of Malta’s borders as the public health emergency is lifted.

The Times of Malta discusses a recent survey it published, wherein it found that a mere six per cent of people attended protests in the last 12 months. An earlier index of political protest in Europe, published in 2015, had placed Malta at the lowest end of protest participation. Despite this low participation, the Editor argues that the role of protest in determining Maltese political discourse has never been more essential. For one thing, by banding together to demonstrate against abuse of power and authority, people have realised they are not alone in their concerns.

The Independent dedicates its editorial to re-opening of the country’s airport, which will bring an element of risk. The Editor believes it ill take little for the virus to rear its head again in Malta. It happened to other countries too – they brought the situation under control, re-opened their borders, and the number of cases started to grow again. Some were forced to re-introduce restrictions that they had just lifted. Still, the Editor maintains that it is a chance we have to take because, from an economic point of view, Malta cannot continue to remain isolated from the rest of the world.

On the same tune, the Editor at Maltatoday argues that safeguarding both health and economy is possible and doable. Recent experience suggests that it is perfectly possible – and indeed, doable – to maintain our success against COVID-19, while also strengthening the economy. But it all depends on adopting, and maintaining, the best policies.

In-Nazzjon today celebrates its fiftieth year in print and the editorial celebrates not only all those who have contributed throughout the years but recalls some of the key events that have marked the Nationalist Party’s mouthpiece throughout this half century.

L-Orizzont quotes a survey which shows that more than 62% of the Maltese population approve of the citizenship by investment programme, known critically as sale of citizenship in some quarters. The Editor makes an argument in favour of the continuation of such a scheme, which may be twisted to developing needs, but definitely not scrapped.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related