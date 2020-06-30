Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The culture of impunity and recent allegations of corruption dominate Maltese newspapers’ Editorials this Tuesday.

The Times of Malta refers to the recent report by the Ombudsman in which he criticised the “arrogant, obsessive” and dangerous culture of impunity enjoyed by those with the right connections to the government. He deplored the fragility of national institutions which were meant to ensure accountability of the public administration. One of the proposals revived by Mifsud in his report is the possibility of forming a ‘Council of State’, an idea first mooted in 1988 but never adopted. The Editor expresses agreement with this proposal, saying that if properly constituted, it may be able to exercise sorely needed moral authority to prevent Malta’s governance from deteriorating so excessively again in future.

The Independent takes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna to task for describing Government, rather than the taxpayer, as the victim in the recent scandal related to the Montenegro windfarm purchase by Enemalta. The Editor recalls that the Muscat administration has so much to answer for: the Panama Papers, the Café Premier and Old Mint Street scandals, Australia Hall, the Vitals deal, the SOCAR 18-year fixed price agreements and many others. The Editorial insists that is useless for the Finance Minister to tell us now that the important thing is that the case was reported to the police once it was found.

In-Nazzjon also revisits some of the major stories that crippled the country’s reputation over the past few years. The Editor argues that the country badly needs a number of major reforms and deserves politicians that should serve the nation rather than using politics to enrich themselves.

L-Orizzont dedicates another Editorial, keeping a constant message over the past few days, to share its disagreement with racist comments expressed particularly on social media. It refers to a recent social media post by an aspiring candidate who seemed to mock ‘cultural differences’ in a photo showing a number of seemingly-African people sheltering from the heat in city gate. The Editor insists that there is no cultural difference in that and that any one has right to seek shade in soaring temperatures.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related