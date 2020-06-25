Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the wake of Konrad Mizzi’s expulsion from Labour, good governance and democracy take central stage in today’s Editorials.

The Times of Malta joins the debate of the role of statues in the context of our country’s history. The Editor argues that getting at statues to punish or delete history is dangerous and self-defeating. At the same time, further efforts to understand history was important, and is actually a sign of maturity, for a country as much for any individual. The debate in Malta should focus on making the disputed statues symbols of a renewed sense of historical identity that is neither colonially servile, nor romanticised, nor exclusionary, but empowering of who we aspire to be today.

The Independent welcomes the expulsion of Konrad Mizzi from Labour arguing that the move was long overdue. Mizzi was among a small group of persons who, time and time again shamed Malta’s name due to his involvement in several scandals. The Editor notes how Abela boasted on Tuesday that the PL had set a “new standard” in politics. If he truly means that, the Editor continues, he should immediately ask Muscat to step down too. The PM should know that the concept of political responsibility applies to everyone, especially to those at the very top.

Business Today argues that Malta’s international reputation has been sullied for too long and the risks of this having a significant impact are real. The Council of Europe’s Moneyval task force is expected to deliver its verdict after the summer on Malta’s efforts to combat financial crime. It was therefore imperative that Abela’s government persists in its drive to ensure the rule of law prevails and the highest ethical standards are demanded of those in power.

L-Orizzont also discusses Labour’s decision to vote out Konrad Mizzi, noting how the almost unanimous vote meant that even in such circumstances the party was united. This was crucial for the party in government to continue delivering, for the benefit of the Maltese population. The Editor describes this vote as democracy in practice.

In-Nazzjon’s Editorial can be described as a memo to new Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’, with the PN paper acknowledging that the new appointee’s first words “instilled a sense of hope”, particularly his commitment to fight corruption and to investigate anyone involved in such allegations without fear or favour. The Editor describes Gafa as an energetic man ready to take up this challenge, but ends with a warning: there should be no political interference in his work.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related