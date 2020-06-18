Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tourism takes centre stage in today’s Editorials featuring in three of today’s leading op-eds.

The Times’ Editorial looks at the devastating impact that Covid-19 had on the tourism industry. However it urges policymakers to make the best use of the opportunity to refocus the objectives of our country in this sense. Rather than focus solely on the numbers, authorities should aim at improving environmentally friendly mobility and consumption and long-term economic investment.

Upgrading our tourism product means rolling out the red carpet for visitors who choose Malta as their holiday destination. Policymakers should not miss this precious window of opportunity to rethink and reinvent the visitors’ economy. We must not be driven by nostalgia but by a vision of an industry that adds value to the whole community, argues the Editor.

The Independent tackles the thorny issue of enforcement of anti-money laundering in Malta, noting that while some improvements have taken place, it seems that the police are still lagging behind on financial crime. Data tabled in Parliament recently showed that, in 2019, only 11 people were charged with money laundering crimes. There is, however, no data on the actual number of people who were successfully prosecuted.

Business Today takes a cautious approach to the resumption of economic activity, saying that it remains of paramount importance that the health authorities continue with their assiduous virus testing and contact tracing of new cases. While it becomes impractical to enforce social distancing in parties and gatherings, emphasis should still be placed on proper personal hygiene and the wearing of masks whenever possible. The Editor argues that Malta, like the rest of the world, is not yet out of the woods from a health aspect and continued vigilance remains a priority. The return to partial lockdowns in Beijing comes as an ominous warning.

L-Orizzont argues that Maltese representatives abroad should always take the line of the country and should unite together to promote its interests. It criticises Opposition MEPs for what it describes as ‘not helping to raise the image of our country’ in the European Parliament.

In-Nazzjon also looks at the tourism sector but highlight a number of political scandals, insisting that even such an important sector has been tainted, referring in particular to recent revelations related to sponsorships by the Malta Tourism Authority.

