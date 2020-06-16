Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

While the English-language papers continue to focus on the easing of social restrictions, the Maltese counterparts tackle current controversies related to hate speech and police reforms.

The Times of Malta recriminates the fact that in our urge to return to normality, it seems that some of the benefits accrued through the days of social restrictions have already been pushed aside. Although the public health response to the need for short-term containment of COVID-19 appears to have been generally successful, transitioning from short-term solutions to long-term change is conspicuous by its absence. As the repercussions of the pandemic continue to echo throughout Maltese communities, there is added urgency to engage in introspective dialogue.

The Independent expresses concern on the re-opening of Malta’s International Airport. It admits that those working in the hospitality sector undoubtedly breathed a sigh of relief, as after so many weeks of having no tourists and struggling to keep afloat, they could now see some hope on the horizon. However its questions the logic of opening the airport and ports to all destinations when the virus is still taking lives around the world. The Editor asks whether Government is putting money before our health.

L-Orizzont once again dedicates an impassioned editorial to racial discrimination, noting that even in Malta hate speech had raised its ugly head in the previous weeks. The Editor defends people expressing a pro-immigration stand and condemns the vicious statements expressed in their regard. It also refers to Nazi salutes made during a recent far-right gathering in Valletta.

In-Nazzjon focuses on recent troubles afflicting the Maltese Police Corps insisting the problems start at the top, particularly in the selection process for a Police Commissioner. The Editor argues that Maltese deserve better and calls for the appointment of such an important position to be open and transparent, as the only possible way to eliminate corruption and bring order to the country.

