Maltese Editors’ Perpsectives

Weekdays editorials are back with a selection of topics for discussion ranging from the US Presidency to expensive wine, from culture to the health sector.

The Times of Malta turns its attention to developments in the US, defining the country’s administration under President Trump as carnivalesque. It discusses how the response to the pandemic has been botched, with the President now pushing for a sense of normality before the upcoming election. While the Editorial seems to hint its preference for Democractic candidate Joe Biden, it feels a lack of enthusiasm towards this alternative, therefore increasing the possibility that pro-Trump fanatics will give the President a second term, which might have a damaging effect on world politics.

The Independent breaks down Joseph Muscat’s justification for accepting expensive wine from Yorgen Fenech. Muscat justified his actions – deemed unethical by the Standards Commissioner – stating that he accepted the gifts on the advice of the Malta Security Service, so as to not to alarm Fenech that he was a suspect in the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The Editor flatly disagrees, arguing that Muscat could have easily told Fenech that he, as Prime Minister, could not accept gifts, especially such a lavish one, because the code of ethics prohibits it.

In-Nazzjon turns its focus back on the Opposition’s case against the current privatisation of Malta’s hospital management. It recalls the strong hints of corruption and evident inefficiency of these deals and calls on Government to ‘give back’ to the citizens what it describes as rightfully theirs.

L-Orizzont focuses on what it describes as a cultural revolution on the Maltese islands, looking at the quality of events being held locally which have significantly enriched the Maltese cultural calendar. It also discusses the increased appreciation of our heritage, highlighting the success of the student passport granting free access to historical sites. The Editor notes how the cultural sector is nowadays playing an important role also as an economic contributor.

