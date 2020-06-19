Malta’s PM expects prosecution for anyone connected to 17-Black case if there was enough evidence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for full justice on the allegations that Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black was employed to sell Enemalta a stake in a Montenegrin wind energy project.

A money trail has linked Dubai-based company 17 Black to Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm in 2015, according to a journalistic investigation.

17 Black, owned by Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, is understood to have made a profit of €4.6 million from the deal.

Abela said that rather than investigate, he expected the police to prosecute if there was enough evidence that anyone was connected to this case.

“We cannot have never-ending investigations. These investigations must lead to prosecutions in court,” he said.

“If the investigation leads to criminal responsibility, prosecution should start in our courts immediately,” Abela declared.

Times of Malta / MaltaToday

