Malta’s 6 MEPs jointly nominate Charmaine Gauci, team for prestigious European award

Malta and Gozo’s six representatives in the European Parliament have come together to jointly nominate Professor Charmaine Gauci, her team and all the healthcare professionals and volunteers that helped coordinate Malta’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2020 European Citizens’ Prize.

The six MEPs – Miriam Dalli, Roberta Metsola, Alfred Sant, David Casa, Alex Agius Saliba and Josianne Cutajar – have nominated Professor Gauci and her team as representatives of the hundreds of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers in Malta and Gozo.

Professor Gauci is an associate professor at the University of Malta. She is a member of the advisory forum of the European Centre for Disease Control, as well as a member of the team set up by the European Commission President so that the EU can respond to the pandemic with a coordinated policy. Her commitment to push forward a European response to pandemics and collaboration in healthcare has influence beyond Malta’s shores.

Professor Gauci’s inspirational leadership during the worst of the pandemic along with her team of dedicated professionals and so many volunteers, meant Malta and Gozo were able to respond to the pandemic, ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the spread of the contagion. Her open and straightforward communication style meant people were kept well informed of measures and what they need to do to keep safe.

Professor Gauci and her team have demonstrated the very best of Maltese and European values in advocating a science-based approach to healthcare and contagion containment measures. They are exceptional representatives of the capacity of Malta’s healthcare response to the pandemic and deserve to be recognised.

Each year, the European Parliament recognises people and organisations who have excelled in their contribution to society. In support of the work carried out by Maltese citizens, Malta’s MEPs make it a point to jointly nominate a deserving citizen, project or cause. This year, the European Parliament has encouraged nominations for people helping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

