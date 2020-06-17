Malta: Zammit Lewis rules himself out: PL deputy leader ‘should not be in Parliament’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Edward Zammit Lewis has ruled himself out of the race for the deputy leadership by saying he or she should not be a Member of Parliament.

The Justice Minister, who could have been a possible contender, wrote on his Facebook page that he believes that the person to replace Chris Cardona, who has resigned, must come from outside the House of Representatives.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:00

