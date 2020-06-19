Malta: Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black made profit of €4.6m from Enemalta purchase of Montenegro wind farm, report claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A money trail has linked Dubai-based company 17 Black to Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm in 2015, according to a journalistic investigation.

17 Black, owned by Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, is understood to have made a profit of €4.6 million from the deal.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:10

