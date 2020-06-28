Malta: Yorgen Fenech told police Electrogas deal was corrupt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The alleged mastermind behind the Caruana Galizia assassination told police investigators in November 2019 he could spill the beans over various major corruption scandals in return for a pardon.

But Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech was denied a pardon by ministers of Joseph Muscat’s Cabinet, despite being alerted to allegations of corruption in several major projects that would have rocked Labour’s hold on power.

Various witnesses in the stormy Cabinet meeting that decided Fenech would not get a presidential pardon told MaltaToday that Fenech had told police investigators he was ready to reveal the names of other masterminds in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, as well as details on graft and kickbacks linked to major government deals.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:55

Like this: Like Loading...

Related